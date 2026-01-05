Zohran Mamdani Ended Day 2 As NYC Mayor At His Go-To Restaurant

Zohran Mamdani, New York's first Muslim and South Asian mayor, wrapped up his second day in office with a taste of Bengali food. He enjoyed the meal at Boishakhi, a well-loved restaurant on 36th Avenue in Astoria, Queens. Sharing a picture with the restaurant staff on X, he wrote: "Best way to end Day 2: chicken roast and aloo bhortha from Boishakhi."

best way to end day 2: chicken roast and aloo bhortha from boishakhi pic.twitter.com/RQWTE4C52W — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) January 3, 2026

Open since 2015, the restaurant is renowned for its authentic halal Bengali dishes like chicken roast, goat biryani, and kala bhuna, along with refreshing mango lassi, all prepared with fresh ingredients in a warm, community-style dining space. Mamdani has often praised its genuine flavours.

Along with Boishakhi, Zohran Mamdani, New York's first mayor from Queens, has multiple favourite restaurants and cafes across his Queens neighbourhood, Astoria.

Here Are 10 Of Zohran Mamdani's Favourite Places To Eat In Astoria:

1. Sami's Kabab House

A family-run Afghan restaurant at 35-57 Crescent Street, Sami's delivers succulent kebabs - lamb chops, mixed grill and mantu dumplings - alongside sides like borani banjan and Afghan salad. Customers appreciate its unpretentious space and generous portions.

2. Urban Vegan Roots

This 100 per cent vegan spot at 34-47 31st Street offers inventive plant-based comfort food - from loaded cauliflower and empanadas to vegan "chick-un & waffles." The colourful space, with live music nights, is a frequent stop for Mamdani and his team.

3. Moka & Co. Coffee

Located at 28-54 Steinway Street, this cafe specialises in traditional Yemeni coffee - such as Sana'ani and Adeni brews - and exotic lattes like saffron and pistachio matcha.

4. Little Flower Cafe

At 25-35 36th Avenue, this minimalist halal cafe serves excellent coffees from Sey beans and dishes like gochujang chicken breakfast burritos and their famed firni doughnut filled with cardamom custard.

5. Pye Boat Noodle

Based at 35-13 Broadway, this Thai noodle house brings authentic boat noodles to Astoria. According to Travel and Leisure Asia, Mamdani's go-to is the koy nua: a spicy raw-beef Thai salad.

6. Zyara

On Steinway Street, this Middle Eastern halal spot serves delicious lamb adana laffa, which is a spice-packed minced lamb in flatbread, along with hummus, mint lemonade and fresh salads. Zyara is known for its casual vibe and dependable quality.

7. Mokafe

A matcha specialist at 25-73 Steinway Street, Mokafe offers Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha, matcha lattes, and seasonal treats. The "Mamdani cardamom matcha" was created in the mayor's honour.

Last night I took @hasanthehun on a walk around Astoria. We ate, we drank mufawar coffee and adeni chai, we talked. For more than three hours. He streamed the whole thing.



Our stops:



🌸 Little Flower Cafe

🇧🇩 Boishakhi Restaurant

☕️ Moka & Co

🇾🇪 MOKAFÉ pic.twitter.com/MXZTM7oVbY — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) April 7, 2025

8. Mahmoud's Corner Halal

A street-corner halal food cart at Steinway and 34th Avenue, it's famed for chicken and lamb platters, rice, wraps and falafel, all served with signature sauces.

9. AbuQir

At this no-frills Egyptian seafood joint at 24-19 Steinway Street, patrons can choose fresh fish directly from the counter and have it cooked to order by grilling, frying or baking. The place is loved for its freshness and simplicity.

10. Bahari Estiatorio

Mamdani also mentioned this Greek restaurant in a Bon Appétit interview, appreciating it for its rustic, cosy ambience, a nod to family gatherings and authentic Greek hospitality.