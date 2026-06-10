At NDA Meet On Completing 12 Years, PM's 'Congress Growth Rate' Jab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday listed the achievements of his National Democratic Alliance government, chief among them being ridding the nation of "a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress". Addressing a gathering of BJP leaders and allies in the national capital to commemorate completing 12 consecutive years in office, the first democratically elected Indian PM to do so, PM Modi accused the opposition party of plunging the nation into the "abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex".

PM Modi blamed the Congress governments for impeding the nation's growth and then branding it the "Hindu Growth Rate". He said the slow growth rate should have been called the "Congress Growth Rate".

"The Congress had plunged the country into an abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex. The nation was conditioned to believe that development in India inevitably moves at a snail's pace, that rapid growth was not possible here. With great cunning, this sluggish growth was labelled the "Hindu Growth Rate", implying that while the style, responsibility, and failure were all Congress's, the stigma was pinned on the country's vast Hindu population. In reality, this phenomenon should have been named the Congress Growth Rate," he said, addressing NDA leaders in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

He said the 'Congress Growth Rate' was characterised by a complete absence of governance, policy, intent, and decisiveness.

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"It was under Atal ji's leadership that the NDA government first came to power; only then did we catch a glimpse of what accelerated development looks like. Unfortunately, however, in 2004, the country was once again caught in a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress," he added.

Illustrating the difference between what he called the Congress-era growth rate and the NDA-era growth rate, PM Modi said his government's system delivers results, while the other stalled and derailed work.

"The point is, if so much could be achieved in 12 years, why didn't it happen over the preceding decades? This illustrates the difference between the Congress-era growth rate and the NDA-era growth rate. One system kept people waiting; today's system delivers results. One system used to stall and derail work; today's system ensures that work gets done on time and on a massive scale," he said.

He said during his 12-year rule, India broke free of the web of Congress.

"A major success of the NDA's 12 years in power is that the country has broken free from the web of Congress's machinations... Today, every citizen of the country is filled with the dream of a Viksit Bharat. The dream of a Viksit Bharat is no longer limited to any single individual, government, or political party; it has become the dream and the resolve of every single person in the country. We must dedicate every moment to the fulfilment of this dream," he said.

PM Modi said that the people of the country placed their trust in the BJP and the NDA.

"I am satisfied and proud today that as an NDA family, we have forever strengthened the nation's trust. The rising sun of hope in 2014 has today transformed into a ray of renewed confidence. For the first time, the people of India have seen that when a government is run with the right intentions, development also happens at a rapid pace. The lifting of more than 250 million people out of poverty during these 12 years of the NDA government shows that our policies are correct and our direction is right," he said.

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He said that before 2014, when he became prime minister, India had been suffering significant instability and turmoil.

"Previously, governments were afraid to even discuss Article 370. We abolished it and implemented a single Constitution across the country. Previously, bombs, guns, and blockades were indispensable in the Northeast. We restored peace and stability to the Northeast. Previously, India silently suffered after terrorist attacks. We carried out surgical strikes and air strikes against terrorists. The world witnessed India's strength in Operation Sindoor. It was previously assumed that Naxalism and Maoism would never end, and could never end. We have freed the country from the poison of Naxalism and Maoism. Reservation for women, the law against triple talaq, the CAA, the Indian Penal Code, and one rank-one pension for soldiers. The NDA government has not shied away from taking any action in the national interest, and we are all proud of this," he said.

"Today, I will reassure the nation again that this series of major decisions in the national interest will accelerate even further. We will move forward at a rapid pace," he added.

PM Modi on Wednesday became the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru.

NDA Passes Resolution

At the gathering, NDA leaders passed a resolution lauding PM Modi's rule and vowing "people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance".

"Today, on 10th June 2026, having completed 4,399 days in office, PM Modi surpasses a milestone that had stood for 62 years. In the intervening period, India witnessed 13 Prime Ministers, underscoring the exceptional nature of PM Modi's accomplishment. He has won the confidence of the people repeatedly as his leadership is anchored in a deep commitment to fulfilling the aspirations (or Jan Akansha) of every Indian. His leadership epitomises delivery, accountability and integrity," it read.

"Shri Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India born after Independence, bringing to national leadership the perspective of those shaped by the aspirations of a free India. He is also the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms in office and secure a third consecutive mandate from the people. PM Modi has formed a unique bond with the people of India through his tireless dedication, transformative vision and ability to translate aspirations into outcomes," it added.