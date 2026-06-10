"Unparalleled Dedication": Cabinet Praises PM Modi's Record 12-Year Tenure

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution applauding Narendra Modi for becoming the longest continuously serving elected prime minister and termed it a historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy.

The Cabinet members also gave PM Modi a standing ovation for the achievement.

The resolution, adopted at the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, congratulated him on surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as elected prime minister, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, India would continue to "scale new heights as a self-reliant, secure and prosperous nation".

The Cabinet backed PM Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and praised his leadership on national security, inclusive growth and social justice.

In strong endorsement of government's political and developmental agenda, the Cabinet expressed its "full support" for PM Modi's leadership in building a developed India by 2047 and lauded "his tireless dedication to public service".

The resolution appreciated PM Modi's efforts towards "inclusive growth and social justice" and praised his leadership in strengthening national security and protecting India's interests.

The Cabinet also credited the prime minister with driving welfare programmes for the poor and empowering marginalised sections, noting that more than 25 crore people had overcome poverty during his tenure.

The resolution comes as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completes 12 years in office.

PM Modi became the longest-serving prime minister in nearly two years into the NDA's third consecutive term -- a feat achieved by a prime minister after six decades.

On May 26, 2014, PM Modi took charge as India's prime minister after the BJP's landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

"This occasion symbolizes the strength of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and people's participation.

"When a public representative lives by the resolve of 'Nation First', when he makes truth, integrity, hard work, honesty, and probity in life his guiding principles, and remaining steadfastly dedicated to serving the people - then the public bestows its blessings upon him in the form of unprecedented support. Today's historic moment is a reflection of that same public blessing," the resolution said.

Asked what the prime minister said on the occasion, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he underlined his commitment of continuing to serve the people earnestly and work harder than before.

The prime minister also urged his cabinet colleagues to understand and work towards achieving the people's aspirations, Vaishnaw said.

He said the basic message was that "we must continue to focus on serving our citizens and we must do that with full vigour, connect with grassroots, and make all our schemes which help fulfill the aspirations of people".

The resolution highlighted that after six decades, the country has given a mandate to the NDA government for a third consecutive term under Modi's leadership.

"We are proud that our leadership is in such capable hands who have sensitivity, restraint, intention and decisive ability," it said.

"The Union Cabinet expresses confidence that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India will continue to scale new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous, and proud nation, and will strengthen the path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047," it said, while wishing the prime minister good health and long life.

The resolution further read that the life of PM Modi has been a symbol of service, courage and a continuous pursuit of nation building and said his understanding of ground realities made policies more sensitive, practical and result-oriented.

"After taking oath as Prime Minister in 2014, he called himself 'Pradhan Sevak' in the Central Hall of Parliament. He had described the country's Constitution as a holy book and also said that his government is dedicated to the poor. Making the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as the motto of the government, the last 12 years have been an expression of these resolutions," it said.

It recognised the focus on youth power that propelled India into becoming the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and a scientific power through Mission Chandrayaan and lauded steps taken towards women empowerment including providing 33 per cent reservation to women in legislative bodies.

It also lauded the initiatives taken by the prime minister towards farmers including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Credit Cards, that helped the agriculture sector.

The resolution highlighted a range of reforms and policy decisions undertaken during the last 12 years, including the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST, One Rank One Pension, new criminal laws and measures aimed at boosting manufacturing and self-reliance.

It further cited the government's actions on national security, efforts to tackle Left-wing extremism, peace initiatives in the Northeast and India's growing global profile through platforms such as the G20.

"The Union Cabinet expresses gratitude for his unparalleled dedication and tireless hard work towards serving the nation," the resolution said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)