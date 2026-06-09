World Leaders Praise PM Modi As He Becomes India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi etched his name into India's political history books on Tuesday, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record to become the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

The milestone drew a wave of congratulations from world leaders, who praised his transformative domestic governance and growing influence on the global stage.

PM Modi, who first assumed office in May 2014 and secured a third consecutive term in 2024, has led India through a period of sweeping economic and social change. His tenure has seen India rise to become the world's fifth-largest economy, claim a seat at the high table of global diplomacy, and position itself as the foremost voice of the Global South.

Among the first to reach out was Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, who in a letter dated June 8 called the milestone "a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership." Sri Lanka holds a special place in PM Modi's foreign policy record - he has visited the island nation four times, most recently in April 2025, when he was conferred the Mitra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour for a foreign dignitary. India's critical support during Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis in 2022 remains a defining chapter in the bilateral relationship.

From the Pacific, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape sent a personal video message describing PM Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership," pointing specifically to the feat of lifting over 200 million Indians out of poverty. PM Modi's May 2023 visit to Papua New Guinea - the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister - for the FIPIC-III Summit signalled India's deepening commitment to Pacific Island nations and the broader Global South agenda.

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar added her voice to the chorus of praise, noting that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters." She highlighted his journey from modest origins to leading a nation of 1.4 billion across three terms - a narrative that has resonated widely. PM Modi visited Trinidad and Tobago in July 2025, the first bilateral Indian prime ministerial visit in 26 years, timed to mark the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indian indentured immigrants to the Caribbean nation.

The congratulatory messages reflect a broader recognition of India's transformed stature under PM Modi's stewardship - from a regional power to an indispensable player in global economic and geopolitical affairs. As the Prime Minister crosses this historic threshold, attention now turns to what the remainder of his third term holds for a nation with unmistakably rising ambitions.