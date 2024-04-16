Assets Of Bengal BJP Chief Rose 114% Since 2019, Says Report

In 2019, Sukanta Majumdar declared assets worth Rs 58.25 lakh (File)

Assets of Darjeeling's sitting BJP MP Raju Bista, who is seeking re-election, registered a 215 per cent rise since the last Lok Sabha elections, an analysis of his self-sworn affidavit revealed.

Assets of BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar, who is also seeking re-election from the Balurghat seat, recorded a 114 per cent rise since 2019, the report stated.

West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed self-sworn affidavits of all 47 candidates who are contesting from three constituencies of West Bengal -- Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj -- that are going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Mr Bista, according to his affidavit filed during the 2019 elections, had assets worth over Rs 15 crore.

In this election's affidavit, he declared assets worth Rs 47 crore, an increase of over Rs 32 crore.

In 2019, Mr Majumdar declared assets worth Rs 58.25 lakh, which grew to Rs 1.24 crore in 2024, the report stated.

