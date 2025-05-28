BJP vs Trinamool Over Bengal Minister's 'Operation Sindoor' Remark

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha has sparked a row by taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'Operation Sindoor'. Addressing an event in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday, Guha, the Minister for North Bengal Development, said, "those who once sold tea are now doing business in vermilion."

The remarks drew a sharp backlash from the BJP, which accused Mr Guha of insulting India's armed forces and undermining the spirit of 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched by India against Pakistan on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar strongly condemned the remarks and demanded Mr Guha's removal from the state cabinet.

"Udayan Guha has made a comment that is not only utterly condemnable but amounts to treason," Majumdar said.

"At a time when the entire nation is celebrating the success of 'Operation Sindoor', a minister in the West Bengal government is saying that 'sindoor' is being sold as a business. This is an insult to every person who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's security forces. For such a disgraceful and reprehensible comment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must remove Guha from the cabinet," he said.

In a post on X, the West Bengal BJP said, "TMC Minister Udayan Guha stoops to new lows, mocking PM Modi's humble beginnings, belittling Indian Army's valour, and branding 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistani terrorists as a 'Sindoor business' and a 'religious stunt.' This isn't a slip, it's a calculated insult to every soldier and citizen." As of Wednesday evening, the Trinamool Congress had not issued any official response to the controversy.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Alipurduar on Thursday as part of the BJP's campaign in Bengal.

