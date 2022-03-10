Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Stages Protest As Party Trailing In All 5 States

Congress is trailing in all five poll-bound states as per the official trends by the Election Commission.

Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest alleging "tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)" outside the party office in Delhi as the party is trailing in all five poll-bound states as per the latest official trends by the Election Commission.

Congress leader Satej Patil said the party was expected to form government in Punjab.

"We expected the Congress to form government in Punjab, but we didn't get required numbers. We have to introspect about it. In Goa, Congress is leading on 16-17 seats, it'll be the single largest party and we'll seek support in case numbers aren't enough," Mr Patil told media persons.

According to early trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in Punjab with the majority whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all the other states including Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.