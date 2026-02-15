Heated Exchange Marks Congress's <i>Yatra</i> Stop In Assam's Medical College

The Congress's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Friday saw tense moments during its visit to Assam's Lakhimpur district, as senior leaders including state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, former state president Bhupen Borah, and MP Rakibul Hussain, encountered a confrontation at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

Videos circulating on social media showed a woman, who identified herself as an employee of the medical college, approached Gaurav Gogoi during the visit, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

In the footage, the woman claimed she was attempting to ask Gaurav Gogoi about his views on the institution.

"I was trying to ask Gaurav Gogoi how he felt after visiting our medical college. But he answered, 'Who are you to ask me this question?'" the woman alleged in the video.

She is also seen raising several other questions, including one regarding Gaurav Gogoi's alleged visit to Pakistan.

The interaction quickly drew attention, with a crowd gathering at the scene. Amid the commotion, the woman further alleged misconduct by Bhupen Borah, a claim that added to the tension.

The situation spilled outside the hospital premises, where arguments and scuffles reportedly broke out among those present. Slogans such as "BJP go back" were also heard.

In response, the Assam Congress issued a statement accusing BJP supporters of attempting to disrupt the yatra.

"BJP supporters tried to obstruct Gaurav Gogoi and Congress workers, creating an unpleasant atmosphere and allegedly attempting to attack party members," the statement said.

Bhupen Borah condemned the incident, alleging that the disruptions reflected political nervousness.

"The BJP is frightened by the growing support for Congress and is deliberately creating disturbances," Borah said.

Despite the disruption, the yatra proceeded as planned. Later in the evening, Gaurav Gogoi addressed a public rally at Panigaon in Lakhimpur, concluding the day's programme.