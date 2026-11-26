People across Assam are facing major disruptions today as an indefinite statewide commercial transport strike has come into effect. Called by the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) and several private transport bodies, the protest has brought thousands of buses, cabs and other commercial vehicles off the roads.

Transporters are protesting against strict new safety-device mandates, automated vehicle fitness-testing rules and unresolved grievances with the state Transport Department.

Transport unions say compliance costs and steep fines are placing an unsustainable burden on vehicle owners and drivers. They have said the strike will continue until the department rolls back the directives or begins concrete talks with stakeholders.

The AAMTA and other private transport organisations had announced an indefinite statewide strike in commercial transport services from November 26, alleging policy inconsistencies and irregularities in the installation of Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs).

Transporters said they support road-safety measures but object to what they described as a disproportionate burden on vehicle owners and drivers.

The association alleged that a monopoly in the installation of SLDs since 2017 had left vehicle owners struggling to access the devices and demanded that multiple authorised agencies be allowed to sell and install them.

It also opposed the practice of testing vehicle speed by lifting vehicles with jacks, calling for computerised testing systems and manufacturer-approved technical arrangements.

The association further questioned a standard operating procedure (SOP) that assigns District Transport Offices (DTOs) the task of uploading SLD certificates, citing staff shortages and inadequate equipment. It proposed allowing vehicle manufacturers to upload pending data for vehicles sold by them.

Tourist vehicles will also join the strike, suspending tourism-related transport services, including pick-up and drop-off facilities to and from airports and railway stations.