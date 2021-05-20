Assam Tea Industry Reels Under Drought-Like Situation Due To Rain Deficit

Assam's tea growing districts have recorded an average 45% rainfall deficit during January-April (FILE).

The tea industry of Assam, which is the backbone of the state's economy, is now facing a drought-like situation due to rainfall deficit after having recovered from the losses it suffered due to the COVID-enforced lockdown last year.

The crop deficit during the January-May period this year is estimated to be around 60 million kilograms, or about 40 per cent, in comparison to that of the same period in 2019, according to a study by the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), an organisation of tea producers.

"The year 2021 has been an unusual year so far for the Assam tea industry as far as tea production is concerned. A study was carried out to assess the crop loss due to the impact of prolonged drought-like situation, taking into account the rainfall received in the last few days," said Bidyananda Barkakoty, Adviser, NETA.

"As per our study, the crop deficit from January to May this year will be about 60 million kilograms as compared to the same period in 2019. We have not compared crop figures with the year 2020 since last year the crop deficit from January to May was 78 million kilograms due to the COVID-enforced lockdown. In terms of percentage, the crop deficit from January to May this year will be about 40 per cent as compared to same period in 2019," he said.

The Association's chairman, Sunil Jallan, said Assam's tea industry suffered due to the lockdown last year while this year, the severe deficit in rainfall in the initial phase of the season has caused havoc in tea production.

"Due to very low crop till May and likely impact in June as well, there has been huge revenue deficit for the Assam tea industry," said Nalin Khemani, Chairman, Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP).

BCP Adviser Mrigendra Jalan said extreme weather fluctuations, both in terms of temperature and rainfall, have severely impacted the growth of tea leaves.

"Temperature drop from 34 to 19 degrees Centigrade coupled with hardly any sunshine for the last one week, preceded by temperatures above 34 degrees Centigrade is playing havoc with the crop," he said.

"We do not remember facing such a prolonged drought in the last 30 years," said Manoj Jallan, former Chairman of NETA. He said apart from the huge crop loss due to rainfall deficit, the drought at the very beginning of the tea season has also delayed the application of fertilisers by around two months.

"This will only add to the loss of crop during the ensuing peak harvesting months," said Mr Jallan.

The main tea growing districts of Assam, Golaghat to Tinsukia, have recorded an average rainfall deficit of around 45 per cent since January till April this year, compared with the same period last year.

Notably, nowadays rainfall is highly localised and the quantum of rainfall differ within a few kilometres.