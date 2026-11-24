The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which had earlier spearheaded the movement demanding National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation in Assam, is now demanding a full-scale Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state to 'weed out illegal voters'.

Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya has demanded re-verification of the NRC and implementation of the SIR of electoral rolls, reiterating the organisation's demand to identify and exclude illegal foreign nationals.

Speaking on the sidelines of AASU's 60th Constitution Anniversary Conference in Guwahati, Bhattacharya said the organisation had discussed several important issues and would launch constructive programmes across Assam in the coming year, involving universities, colleges, schools and different communities.

He said the implementation of the Assam Accord remains a major concern, alleging that successive governments over the past four decades had failed to resolve the issue of illegal foreign nationals.

Bhattacharya demanded a time-bound action plan for the complete implementation of the Assam Accord, asserting that AASU remains committed to resolving the issue.

On the question of constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of Assam, he said around 90 to 95 per cent of the issues covered under the committee's recommendations had been addressed at the state government level. However, several matters falling under the jurisdiction of the central government are still pending.

He demanded a tripartite meeting involving the Government of India, the Assam government and AASU to resolve the outstanding issues.

Warning both governments, Bhattacharya said constitutional safeguards are essential for the indigenous people of Assam and that AASU would be compelled to launch a statewide movement if the necessary initiatives were not taken.

However, he maintained that the organisation prefers a solution through dialogue and discussion.

He pointed out that electoral roll revision has been a longstanding demand in Assam, dating back to the Assam Movement.

Bhattacharya asserted that AASU would continue to press for both NRC re-verification and the implementation of SIR in the state.

