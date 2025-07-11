Mamata Banerjee Slams Assam BJP Over NRC Case, Himanta Sarma Responds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a clarification after his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee flagged that a National Register of Citizens (NRC) notice was issued to a resident of her state by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam.

Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, who belongs to the Rajbanshi community, has claimed to be a resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district for over 50 years. Sharing that he has received an NRC notice, Ms Banerjee had slammed the BJP government in Assam, but Mr Sarma clairified that it was a judicial process and not a government-led action.

The Assam Chief Minister also assured that his government has already taken steps to withdraw cases involving the Koch-Rajbanshi community. "The state government had issued a recommendation to withdraw the case against the individual since he belongs to the Post-Rajbanshi community. However, the advocate representing him failed to inform the tribunal of this," Mr Sarma told reporters.

He noted that the man had two advocates, but neither of them presented the necessary information in court that could have ensured the withdrawal of the case. "Had the advocate informed the tribunal that the government had issued a withdrawal notice, the case would have been dropped," he added.

Mr Sarma also claimed that the man was a resident of Rehabari locality of Guwahati and had later shifted to Dinhata in West Bengal.

Earlier, flagging the issue on social media, Ms Banerjee had called it a "systematic assault on democracy" and an "unconstitutional overreach" that is "anti-people".

"It is proof that the ruling BJP dispensation in Assam is attempting to implement NRC in Bengal, where it holds no power or jurisdiction. A premeditated attempt is being made to intimidate, disenfranchise, and target marginalised communities," she had said.