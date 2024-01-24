Assam Rifles Soldier Fires At 6 Colleagues, Shoots Self In Manipur

All the six injured soldiers are non-natives of Manipur, said police. (representational)

An Assam Rifles soldier opened fire at six of his colleagues and then shot himself dead in Manipur last night - in an incident that authorities claimed was not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The incident occurred in an Assam Rifles battalion deployed near Myanmar border in south Manipur, one of the remotest areas that used to be a hotbed of insurgency. Assam Rifles - a paramilitary force - guards the borders.

All the six injured soldiers are non-natives of Manipur, the police said in a statement.

"One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are non-Manipuris); later the individual shot himself. All injured have been evacuated to Military Hospital for further treatment and reported to be stable," said Manipur Police.

The non-commissioned officer (NCO), who died of self-inflicted bullet injuries, had recently returned from vacation. During the night, he suddenly loaded his gun and opened fire at his colleagues before shooting self.

The shooting incident is not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, the cops clarified.

"This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts," they added.

The police said all Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. "All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarization of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur," added the cops.