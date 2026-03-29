"Assam Ready For NDA's 3rd Term, We Will Win Over 90 Seats:" Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the NDA is confident of winning more than 90 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, as he began a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "The people of Assam are excited to bring the NDA government into power for a third consecutive term and we will win over 90 seats in the upcoming assembly polls."

He made the statement on Saturday as he began his two-day visit to the poll-bound state with a roadshow in Guwahati.

The Union Home Minister held a massive roadshow in Guwahati to reach out to voters ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. The roadshow started from Arya Vidyapeeth College field, passed through key areas of the city, and ended near Nepali Mandir. Shah also attended a party meeting at the BJP's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

According to party sources, he is also scheduled to address two Vijay Sankalp Samaroh programmes in Dhekiajuli and Tihu today. During his two-day visit, Shah will take part in several election rallies across Assam and hold meetings with senior BJP leaders.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, major development work has taken place in Assam. He said world-class infrastructure has been built in the state.

"In Assam, extremism, bomb blasts, and firing have stopped. Health infrastructure is being developed here. The state has become the hub of health and education in the entire Northeast," he said.

After the Election Commission announced the polling date of April 9, major political parties in the state stepped up their election campaigns.

In the outgoing Assam Assembly, the BJP has 64 MLAs. Its allies include the Asom Gana Parishad with nine MLAs, the United People's Party Liberal with seven, and the Bodoland People's Front with three members.

In the opposition, the Congress has 26 MLAs, the AIUDF has 15, and the CPI(M) has one MLA. There is also one Independent legislator.

Polling in Assam will be held on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. This will be the first Assembly election in the state after the 2023 delimitation exercise.