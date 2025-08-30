Assam Police Constable 'Sexually Assaulted' Minor In Meghalaya, Arrested

An Assam Police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at a village in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on August 27 at the village under the jurisdiction of Mawlasnai Outpost, they said.

A police team was dispatched to Lumding in Assam, where the accused was arrested on August 28 and brought to Nongpoh the same day, a senior officer said.

"Investigation is underway, and the chargesheet will be filed soon. We will ensure the trial is completed at the earliest," he said.

Proceedings have also been initiated to provide compensation as per the law, the officer added.

