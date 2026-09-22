Himanta Sarma vs Congress Face Off Over Attack On Party's Campaign Convoy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal traded allegations on Monday following a violent incident in Nagaon district, where a Congress campaign convoy was allegedly attacked with stones.

The incident took place while Congress leaders were travelling to a public meeting at Barma as part of the party's campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

The episode triggered tension in the area, with a crowd taking to the streets and waving black flags. Police later resorted to lathi charge to disperse the gathering, while stones were also reportedly hurled at CRPF personnel deployed at the spot.

Sarma blamed factionalism within the Congress for the incident and accused the party of attempting to shift responsibility.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister said the incident took place in the Samaguri Assembly constituency, represented by Congress MLA Tanzil Hussain, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.

"At its core, this was a clash between rival factions within the Congress itself," Sarma said, pointing out that Congress had secured 1,45,212 votes in the constituency in the last Assembly election, compared with 36,902 votes for the BJP.

He also highlighted Samaguri's predominantly minority population and said the Congress state leadership should take responsibility for its internal differences.

"The Congress state leadership must take ownership of its internal differences and rein in its factions instead of conveniently attempting to shift the blame elsewhere," Sarma said.

"Political rivalries within a party should never be allowed to spill onto the streets and disturb the peace and harmony of society at large," he added.

Venugopal, however, hit back at the Assam Chief Minister, alleging that BJP workers were behind the attack and accusing the state government of using political violence against its opponents.

In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and Congress candidate Shivamoni Bora were targeted in a "brutal stone pelting attack".

"After West Bengal BJP's murder of democracy, today we have the champion of political violence Mr. @himantabiswa sending his goons to finish off his political rivals," Venugopal said.

He further alleged that the BJP had "vitiated" the election atmosphere by using "brute force and muscle power" and questioned the Election Commission's response to the incident."Will the ECI dare to take a single decision to punish the ruling regime for their blatantly criminal, unconstitutional and violent means to subvert the elections?" he asked.

The allegations from both sides came amid heightened political activity in Nagaon ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll. The incident has further intensified the political contest, with the Congress and BJP stepping up their campaigns in the constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the seat and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur as a BJP candidate.

The polling for the by-election will be held on October 6, and counting of votes will take place on October 9.