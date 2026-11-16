Assam Man Arrested In Rs 80 Crore Drugs Case, Taken To Mizoram By NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Assam's Silchar in connection with an alleged drug trafficking case involving narcotics worth approximately Rs 80 crore.

The arrest was made following a raid conducted by an NIA team at the house of Nurul Haque on Saturday night. According to local reports, the agency had been looking for Haque for some time in connection with the investigation.

Officials reportedly detained him during the operation before formally placing him under arrest.

On Sunday, November 15, the NIA team produced Haque before a court in Silchar. He was subsequently taken to Mizoram by the investigating agency for further questioning as part of the ongoing probe.

The case is understood to be linked to an earlier drug trafficking investigation. However, the precise nature of Haque's alleged involvement and the details of the original seizure have not been officially disclosed.

The NIA has not issued a detailed statement on the arrest so far. Further details about the investigation are awaited.