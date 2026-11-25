A man stabbed himself in the abdomen and slit his neck and hand in an apparent suicide attempt near Bengaluru, showed a disturbing video.

The incident took place near Shantinagar in Nelamangala taluk near his home while his wife had gone to work, police said.

The man, identified as Babloo, is a native of Assam.

The video showed the man holding a knife against his neck and his arms shaking violently as blood trickled down his body.

His exposed stomach showed a laceration right below his navel with blood both on his torso and the ground below.

In another disturbing picture from the scene, a knife was seen stuck in his stomach.

The man, having suffered severe blood loss, is in a critical condition.

He has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

It is not clear what was the provocation behind the act.

A case has been filed in the matter.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)