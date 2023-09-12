Assam Eyes 40,000 Crore Investment In Semiconductor Industry

The Assam government has said it is hopeful of getting investment to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in the semiconductor industry and a new policy has been formed for this. "We are in good discussion... We are competing with three states including Gujarat and Orissa and are hopeful of making a breakthrough," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"The state government has approved the Assam Electronics (Semiconductor, etc.) Policy 2023," added the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Assam cabinet approved productivity linked incentives for the industry.

"Advanced states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Orissa have announced a policy for semiconductors. We have announced a policy where there will be a capital investment subsidy. With our new production-linked incentive policy, Assam will soon attract investments to manufacture semiconductors in the state," the Chief Minister said.

"We have some positive vibes. Due to clean and pure water of river Brahmaputra, many industrialists have evinced interest. For the semiconductor industry, clean water is required. Many are asking if we have a policy or not. Today, we have approved a policy and we have positive vibes. I am very hopeful." Mr Sarma added.