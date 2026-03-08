Advertisement
Man Lures Girl, 4, With Chocolates, Then Rapes Her In Assam, Arrested

The accused, who was known to the family members, entered their house in their absence, according to police sources.

Read Time: 1 min
Man Lures Girl, 4, With Chocolates, Then Rapes Her In Assam, Arrested
The alleged incident took place on March 4 (File photo)
Guwahati:

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Assam's Cachar district. 

The alleged incident took place on March 4, as per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim's family members.

The accused, who was known to the family members, entered their house around 5 pm in their absence, according to police sources.

The girl was playing alone when he lured her by promising to buy chocolate from a shop and took her to his house.

She was later found near a tea garden at around 7 pm, police said.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).

A search operation was launched and the accused arrested, a police officer said.

The statement of the child has been recorded, and she has undergone a mandatory medical examination, he said.

