A Owaisi-Led AIMIM To Campaign For Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF In Assam

AIMIM will support AIUDF in the Assam Assembly elections. owaisi to campaign for Ajmal

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will campaign for the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and its chief Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal for the upcoming Assembly election, party insiders have hinted.

Badruddin Ajmal's son Abdul Rahman Ajmal, a former Assam MLA himself, met Owaisi at his residence on Thursday. Owaisi also spoke with Badruddin Ajmal over the phone, sources told NDTV.

On April 2 and 3, Owaisi will address several public meetings in Assam to campaign for AIUDF candidates, including for Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi seat.

The announcement follows AIMIM's recent political move in West Bengal, where Owaisi extended support to Humayun Kabir and his Aam Janata Unnayan Party, signalling a broader push to strengthen the party's presence across eastern India.

Earlier, both Badruddin Ajmal and Owaisi were trying to finalise a seat-sharing deal for Assam, which eventually did not work out.

In the 2024 general elections, AIUDF was wiped out, with Badruddin Ajmal suffering a landslide defeat in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

A large chunk of the AIUDF's vote bank of Bengali Muslims have again shifted to Congress.

Further, many party MLAs have jumped ship to join other parties.

The party has 15 members in the outgoing Assembly.

In the 2011 elections, AIUDF secured 18 seats, it's best perfomance so far.