Assam Cops Wrap Up Zubeen Garg Probe, Will Submit Chargesheet Next Week

Assam's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has wrapped up the investigation surrounding the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Assam Police Special DGP MP Gupta said, "All required documents and evidence have come from Singapore, and the chargesheet has detailed evidence against the accused. We will submit the chargesheet in a few days."

"The investigation is in an extremely advanced stage; we are wrapping it up, and all required documents have come from Singapore as well. We have received all forensic reports and medico-legal reports. The charge sheet would be based on oral, electronic, and document-based evidence. All vital witnesses in Singapore have voluntarily helped us by joining the investigation," Gupta added.

He pointed out that the entire investigation was carried out as per provisions of the law.

READ: "Immortal Forever": Assam Official's 'Voter List' Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone there to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- were arrested.

Later, Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was also arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.

Garg's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were arrested after the police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the assembly that the singer's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".