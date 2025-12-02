"Immortal Forever": Assam Official's 'Voter List' Tribute To Zubeen Garg

The love for Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg continues to manifest through countless acts by his followers, even after his death. An election official engaged in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls refused to mark Zubeen Garg as a 'dead voter'.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guideline, during the process of special revision, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) has to ensure a door-to-door verification of the voters' list. If a voter is dead, then the officials have to get them deleted from the list through an application from the family through form 7, poll body sources added. The officer cannot suo-moto delete a name until the family or any other voter of that same polling booth files information about a dead voter on the form, EC sources told NDTV.

Mohammad Tafiz Uddin, the Booth Level Officer for the area where Garg's family used to vote, was conducting a door-to-door verification of the rolls as part of the Special Revision in Assam.

On Zubeen Garg's photo in the voters' roll, the officer wrote, "May you remain immortal forever," and "May the soul attain eternal peace."

This incident was later shared by Zubeen's family on social media.

Dr Palmee Borthakur, praising the BLO, wrote on social media, "This love is our courage. I am grateful to Tafizuddin Dada, Zubeen's younger [brother/friend]."

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the officer explained his emotional decision, "For all of us in Assam, Zubeen Garg was our soul, he was our voice, and we cannot accept that he is no more. When I had to check the voters' list, I could not stop my emotions"

The Election Commission of India had ordered a Special Revision of the electoral roll in Assam, ahead of the assembly polls next year, using January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The exercise involves mandatory house-to-house verification, but differs from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it will not seek documentation from any elector to prove their eligibility to vote.