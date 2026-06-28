Assam CID Cracks Down On Job Scam Racket; 7 Arrested

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, has made significant progress in dismantling a criminal network involved in fraudulent job recruitment in the Water Resources Department, Government of Assam.

The accused persons, operating as part of an organised racket, allegedly cheated job-seeking youths of substantial sums of money - ranging from thousands to lakhs of rupees - by issuing forged appointment letters, fabricated government seals, and false recruitment notices in the name of the Water Resources Department. Victims were made to believe they were being offered legitimate government employment.

A case has accordingly been registered at the CID Police Station vide CID PS Case No. 04/25 under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In a series of sustained operations, CID Assam has arrested a total of seven (7) accused persons in connection with the case. The most recent arrest was that of Gunamoni Baishya, who was apprehended on 27th June 2026 from Nalbari district.

Investigations are underway.