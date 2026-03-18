Pradyut Bordoloi, 'Shashi Tharoor Of Northeast', Quits Congress. What It Means

The resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and his crossover to the BJP, appears to shine a light on the internal fault lines within the Congress in Assam, dealing a direct blow to the authority of state party chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Bordoloi, who was the chairman of the Congress manifesto committee for the April 9 Assembly polls, joined the BJP on Wednesday, barely a day after quitting his party.

In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, the MP said, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

The two-term Lok Sabha MP's exit, a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, is not only merely a personal decision but it signals dissatisfaction among senior leaders and underscores a perceived leadership vacuum.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Bordoloi's resignation was unfortunate and added that differences over ticket allocation may have led to the decision.

"I think he was upset over ticket allocation, and I wish we had a chance to have a conversation, it is unfortunate," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters on Wednesday.

For Gaurav Gogoi - son of Tarun Gogoi, the longest serving chief minister of the state - who is still consolidating his position as state party chief, this weakens his ability to project unity, discipline, and electoral readiness.

At the organisational level, the resignation has demoralised grassroots workers and intensified factionalism, particularly between legacy leaders and emerging leadership.

This fragmentation reduces Congress's capacity to mount a coherent opposition or mobilise effectively across regions like Upper Assam, where Bordoloi has influence.

Bordoloi, an MP from Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, represents experience, organisational memory, and a bridge between factions; his sudden exit signals not just dissent but a failure of internal cohesion under Gogoi's stewardship.

Such a move could trigger a cascading effect ,demoralising cadres, encouraging fence-sitters to defect, and reinforcing the perception that Congress lacks a stable power center in the state.

This perception is critical in Assam's personality-driven politics, where leadership credibility directly shapes voter confidence.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP under Himanta Biswa Sarma has already capitalised on the situation.

The BJP has amplified the narrative of a declining Congress, using the episode to attract fence-sitters and consolidate political momentum.

The Chief Minister's strategy of weakening opposition through psychological and organisational pressure appears vindicated, as Congress's instability strengthens BJP's dominance and electoral positioning in Assam.

Sarma, known for his strategic co-option of rivals, could leverage this moment to expand BJP's influence in Upper Assam and among Congress's traditional support bases, further marginalising the opposition ahead of elections.

Also, the fact that the Chief Minister has been claiming that no Hindu leaders would remain in Assam Congress is gaining validity with Bordoloi joining BJP.

Bordoloi, often referred as the "Shashi Tharoor of northeast", is known for his prudence, erudite nature and intellect.

"Have been feeling humiliated. It all started when I supported Dr Shashi Tharoor, still Mallikarjun Kharge didn't hold a grudge against me. But then I was shunted out from every forum inside the party," Bordoloi said after joining the BJP.

Bordoloi had recently sent a letter, stating that he could resign from the party if incumbent Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the Assembly polls.

The MP said in the letter that Nazar's close aide Emdadul Islam was involved in an attack on Bordoloi and other party leaders in April 2025, and was also charge-sheeted by the police in the case.

Lahorighat comes under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Before being elected as MP, he was a four-term member of the Assam Legislative Assembly representing Margherita from 1998 to 2016, and a minister in the government of Assam between 2001 and 2015 during the Tarun Gogoi tenure.

He is an alumnus of Cotton College in Guwahati and later pursued his MA and M Phil from one of the best universities of India, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Pradyut Bordoloi stepped down as a minister in the 2015 cabinet reshuffle during Tarun-Gogoi led government. He was subsequently appointed as senior government spokesperson and advisor to the chief minister.

The 66-year-old leader is an active advocate for environmental issues and has drawn attention to creating people-centric policies to address 'climate migration', focusing on the protection and rehabilitation of climate migrants in India.

He is also a member of the Parliamentarians' Group for Clean Air and a member of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pradyut Bordoloi defeated BJP's Rupak Sharma by 16,572 votes in Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.