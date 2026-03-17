Senior Assam Leader Threatens To Quit Congress Over Poll Nomination

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has warned the party leadership that he may resign from the Congress if Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar is renominated for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

In a strongly worded letter to AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, Bordoloi expressed "pain and anguish" over what he termed the party leadership's failure to address serious allegations linked to Nazar.

The Nagaon MP referred to a suo motu investigation by Assam Police that led to the arrest and charge-sheeting of Emdadul Islam, whom he described as a close associate of Nazar.

Bordoloi alleged that Islam was involved in a violent attack on him and his associate Sibamoni Bora in April 2025 at Dumdumia in Dhing, where around 20 armed individuals allegedly assaulted them.

According to Bordoloi, after securing bail, the accused received a "hero's welcome" that he claimed was organised by Nazar.

He further alleged that Islam was later taken to Gaurav Gogoi's residence and was felicitated at an event on January 11, 2026.

Bordoloi also claimed that the accused was seen seated behind Gogoi, alongside Nazar, at a party programme in Morigaon the following day.



The MP said he had opposed Nazar's renomination during a screening committee meeting chaired by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, during the Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on March 13, committee member Imran Masood dismissed his claims as "false and fabricated," he alleged.

Bordoloi also expressed disappointment that Gogoi remained silent on the issue during the deliberations.

In the letter, Bordoloi also said he had resubmitted evidence to the party's central leadership and warned that he may be forced to leave the party if the matter is not addressed. "I will continue to fight to protect my dignity within the party," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Nazar recently figured in controversy after he and three other Congress members were arrested by Dispur Police in Guwahati over allegedly transporting a truckload of printed leaflets containing allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur defended Nazar, alleging that the police action was unjustified and asserting that the party would provide legal support to the arrested workers.

The development has exposed fresh tension within the Assam Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with Bordoloi's warning adding pressure on the party leadership over candidate selection.