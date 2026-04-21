Who Is Gaurav Gogoi, 3-Time MP And Congress's Key Face in Assam

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, a three-time Member of Parliament, contested from the Jorhat constituency in the recently held Assam Assembly elections. He was fielded by the party against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami, who has held the seat since 2016.

During the election campaign, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Congress, alleging that Gogoi surrendered his child's Indian passport in 2022 in favour of a British passport, questioning his loyalty to India.

Who is Gaurav Gogoi?

Gaurav Gogoi was born in September 1982 to Tarun Gogoi, a Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister of Assam. He completed his schooling at St Columba's School in Delhi and earned a B Tech degree from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in 2004. After a small stint in marketing with Airtel, he went to the US for a master's in Public Administration.

He started his political career in 2014, winning the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's Mrinal Kumar Saikia by 93,000 votes. In 2019, he was re-elected, defeating Asom Gana Parishad's Moni Madhab Mahanta by 209,994 votes.

In 2024, Gogoi contested from Jorhat, defeating BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi. He got a warm welcome from the supporters who affectionately called him "Amar Lora" (our son).

Gogoi served as Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party from 2020 to 2024 and was elected president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in 2025. \

In August 2023, he moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the BJP-led NDA government. He criticised the Narendra Modi government for its inaction during the Manipur violence. However, the motion failed due to insufficient support.

Gogoi married UK-born Elizabeth Colebourn in 2013. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

Assam went to the polls on April 9 in a single phase for all 126 constituencies. The results will be out on May 4.