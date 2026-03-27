Himanta Biswa vs Badruddin Ajmal Over Eviction Drive In Poll-Bound Assam

As Assam heads towards a crucial Assembly election, scheduled for April 9, the political atmosphere has turned increasingly charged, with a sharp war of words erupting between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. The ongoing eviction drives carried out by the BJP-led government over the past few years have emerged as one of the most contentious issues in the poll.

While campaigning aggressively across constituencies, Sarma has reiterated his government's stance on land encroachment and warned that the eviction drives will continue with greater intensity if the NDA returns to power.

"In Assam, nearly 50 lakh bighas of land are under illegal encroachment. After forming the next government, we will clear another 5 lakh bighas of land. We will take back land even from influential people and distribute it among the poor," he stated.

Sarma gave a stern will "chase every illegal encroacher" warning and threatened to "break the political spinal cord."

"This time we have broken hands, heads and legs. Next, we will break the political spinal cord. Whether it is Gaurav Gogoi or Badruddin Ajmal, they cannot stand against the Assamese people. Their days are over," Sarma added.

Assam Chief Minister's comments drew an immediate and equally sharp response from Badruddin Ajmal during a press conference. Referring to the impact of eviction drives on minority communities, Ajmal said, "Our people are poor, so he (Sarma) thinks he can threaten them. But if I get the chance, I will also break his spinal cord."

The exchange has intensified the political narrative in Assam, with both leaders taking uncompromising positions, turning the election campaign into a high-pitched battle over land, identity, and political dominance.