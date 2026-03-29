Gaurav Gogoi As Chief Minister? Maybe In Pakistan: Himanta Sarma To NDTV

Taking a dig at Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said only people in Pakistan are seeing him as a chief ministerial face.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on the campaign trail on Sunday, the BJP leader said his government has done good work for the people of Assam and the aim will be to use that as a foundation and build on it.

"We are building infrastructure in Assam, we are giving employment to our youth, and we are helping our women to become 'Lakhpati Didis'. We are creating a structure of free education up to the university level. So, we will continue to do our good work," he said.

The chief minister said the BJP-led government has freed up 50,000 acres of land from Bangladeshi infiltrators and the target for the next term will be clearing an additional 1.5 lakh acres of encroachment.

Asked how much of a challenge the Opposition will pose, Sarma claimed the "game has slipped from their hands" and there isn't much they will be able to do this time around.

To a question on MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is making his Assembly elections debut this time, being seen as the Opposition's chief ministerial face, Sarma referred to his oft-repeated allegations about the Congress leader and his wife having Pakistani links.

"In India or in Pakistan? I don't think anyone in India is seeing him as a chief ministerial face. That is definitely happening on TV news in Pakistan, though," he jeered.

Gaurav Gogoi has consistently denied the charges and accused the chief minister of spreading false information for political gain.

Assam will vote on April 9 and counting will be held on May 4.