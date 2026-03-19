Ashram-Based Fake Currency Racket Busted In Ahmedabad, Rs 2 Crore Seized

In a major crackdown on economic terror, the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has dismantled a massive fake currency network operating out of a spiritual ashram in Surat. Six individuals, including a woman, were arrested in a high-stakes operation that led to the recovery of counterfeit notes totaling over Rs 2 crore.

The racket was being operated from the 'Shree Satya Yog Foundation' ashram in Dhoran Pardi village, Kamrej Taluka, Surat district. Over 40,000 counterfeit notes in Rs 500 denominations were recovered.

The gang ran a "1:3 exchange" scheme—offering Rs 1,500 in fake notes for every Rs 500 in genuine currency.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch officials intercepted a Fortuner car in the Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad, catching the suspects during their first major deal.

Further investigation revealed that while the ashram projected an image of religion and yoga, its interiors served as a sophisticated printing facility. Following the initial arrests in Ahmedabad, Crime Branch teams raided the Surat ashram and other hideouts, seizing high-end printing machines and computers, specialized paper and color inks used for forging currency, and ashram-registered vehicles used for transporting the consignments.

The sheer volume of the haul, over 40,000 individual notes, forced police officials to spend several hours recording serial numbers for the formal panchnama. Initial interrogation suggests the syndicate was planning to build a nationwide network of agents by promising massive commissions to circulate the "1:3" deal in local markets.

While six suspects are currently in custody, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch is digging deeper to identify potential "white-collar" backers and links to other states. The formal FIR process is underway, and more arrests are expected as the police trace the source of the specialized paper used in the forgery.