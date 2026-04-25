Elderly Man Fed Spiked Lassi And Robbed In Gujarat, Woman Arrested

A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Ahemedabad following a predatory robbery that resulted in the death of an 81-year-old man. The suspect, Lataben alias "Gulab" Chauhan, who is known for a calculated modus operandi of drugging vulnerable senior citizens, was traced to the Shahpur area after a coordinated investigation.

According to police reports, Lataben gained entry into the home of Abdulbhai Ismailbhai Sipai and his wife in the Dariyapur locality by offering assistance with household chores and meal preparation. Once inside, she allegedly served the couple Lassi spiked with a potent sedative.

A Fatal Robbery

As the couple fell unconscious, Lataben looted the residence of valuables. However, the high dosage of the sedative proved fatal for Abdulbhai, who suffered severe physiological complications and died during treatment. His wife survived but required medical intervention. Following the death, the Crime Branch upgraded the charges against the suspect to include homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Profile Of A Habitual Offender

Lataben is described by authorities as a "seasoned criminal" with a dossier dating back to 2019. Her criminal history reveals a pattern of theft, house-breaking, and illegal gambling across several jurisdictions in Ahmedabad.

She was charged with multiple counts of theft and trespassing in Khadia and Kalupur during 2019-2020; she was repeatedly arrested under the Gambling Act in Vejalpur and Ghatlodia during 2022-2023; and her recent cases involved theft and violations under the new BNS framework in Vadaj and Madhupura during 2024-2025.

The Crime Branch successfully identified Lataben by matching her specific "drugging and robbery" signature with existing criminal profiles. "The accused deliberately scouted for elderly residents living in isolation. She exploited their vulnerability to gain access to their homes under the pretext of providing help," said an official.

Lataben now faces several serious charges, and the Crime Branch has officially transferred her custody to the Dariyapur Police Station for further interrogation and judicial processing.