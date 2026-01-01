If Superstitions Worked, Terrorists Could Be Killed With Needle: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed superstitious beliefs while speaking in the assembly on the investigation against rape-accused astrologer Ashok Kharat. He also used pointed analogies, with mentions of the US and Pakistan, to drive home his message.

Taking aim at so-called "bhondu baba" practices, he said, "If superstition had solved problems, we would have made Kharat an adviser to Trump. Wars would have been fought with lemons and chilis instead of drones."

"We would have finished terrorists in Pakistan while sitting here with a needle. We wouldn't have sent soldiers to the border. Eight to ten such godmen could have done the job," he quipped. "If black magic solved issues, we wouldn't need arms, campaigns, or governance; we could do everything sitting here."

The chief minister's remarks against superstition were met with applause.

"Set Precedent"

Referring to Kharat's case, which has expanded beyond a single complaint into wider allegations of exploitation and black magic practices, the chief minister urged members to assist the investigation.

"Whoever has information should give it to the administration. We have to punish him in such a way that it sets a precedent," Fadnavis said.

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He reiterated that while faith has a place in society, blind faith can be dangerous.

"We believe in faith, but there is a difference between faith and blind faith. We have seen how intellect gets lost when that line is crossed," he noted.

"Reject Blind Faith"

Placing his argument in Maharashtra's reformist tradition, the chief minister said that saints have always opposed blind faith.

"Maharashtra is a land of saints. None of them denied God, but they attacked blind faith," he said, referring to Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram and Sant Eknath, who encouraged people to question and test beliefs rather than accept them blindly.

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Ahead of Ram Navami, he added, "I pray that Maharashtra Dharma expands, but it should not have space for bhondugiri."

"Rules In Final Stage"

The chief minister also informed the House that specific rules under the Anti-Superstition Law are in the final stages, but the existing legal provisions are sufficient to prosecute such cases.