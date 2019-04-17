Even Pak Doesn't Talk About What It Does: Ashok Gehlot On Surgical Strike

Ashok Gehlot said the BJP's "rhetoric" will sink the Modi government (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday mocked the Narendra Modi government for "boasting" about a surgical strike across the Line of Control, saying even Pakistan doesn't talk about its own actions.

Mr Gehlot claimed that except a handful of ministers, the NDA government was made up of first-timers.

They boasted about the surgical strike because they lacked experience.

"Surgical strikes have been conducted in the tenure of every prime minister but they are never talked about. There are several things that Pakistan also does but they never talk about it," Mr Gehlot said.

At the same press conference, Mr Gehlot triggered a controversy by suggesting that Ram Nath Kovind became President because he is a Dalit.

The Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike across against several terror launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in September 2016, ten days after a terror attack at an Army camp in Uri in which 19 soldiers had been killed.

In February, the Indian Air Force struck at a terror camp in Balakote after a terrorist attack in Pulwama, which had left 40 CROPF personnel dead.

Mr Gehlot called the Modi-led BJP government a "government of rhetoric" and claimed its exit was imminent after the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the BJP's "rhetoric" will sink the Modi government.



"Rhetoric will sink the Modi government. It will be one reason and the other would be the weakening of constitutional institutions. People have gradually understood that it is a government of rhetoric," Mr Gehlot said at a press conference.



"Modi ji did not give good governance and now his government's farewell is imminent. People will see that they will be wiped out in the upcoming elections," he added.

Replying to an allegation against the Union Minister and BJP nominee from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat threatening government officials during electioneering, Mr Gehlot said he did not expect this from him.

"Now, the people in the country are going to hang their government at the Centre upside down," he said.



Mr Shekhwat had allegedly threatened government officials for filming vehicles used in his campaign during his election meeting in Pokharan on Sunday. The officials had been filming vehicles to estimate Mr Shekhawat's poll expenditure

.

"This is not the last election. I have details of all officials. The government would change after five years. I would hang all of them upside down then," Mr Shekhawat had purportedly said.

A complaint was lodged later against him with the district election officer.

