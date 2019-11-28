Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Pragya Thakur 'Mahatma Gandhi's Enemy' For Godse Remark

Asaduddin Owaisi said that Pragya Thakur is supporter of Mahatma Gandhi's killers.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), today slammed the BJP MP Pragya Thakur and called her "an enemy of Mahatma Gandhi and a supporter of his killers," for her recent controversial comments in the Parliament on Nathuram Godse.



Mr Owasi said he has also given a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Pragya Thakur's controversial remark.



"It is not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I have given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let's see what happens...," he said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.



The AIMIM chief also tweeted about the same and said, "I have given a Notice of Question of Privilege under 223 and 224 Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha in relation to the incident where MP from Bhopal interrupted MP A Raja speech by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt) Will @PMOIndia take action or another Notice?."



Pragya Thakur, who is an MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Ammendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.



However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to revolutionary Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Pragya Thakur's remark from the record but the members of the opposition protested outside the House.

A repeat offender, Pragya Thakur described Nathuram Godse as a “patriot” while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. At that time too the BJP had spoken out strongly against her. Under pressure from her party Pragya Thakur subsequently apologised for her remark, which she said was "absolutely wrong". She also said she had "huge respect" for Gandhi.