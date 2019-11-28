'Terrorist Pragya Calls Terrorist Godse A Patriot': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Pragya Thakur for her comments on Nathuram Godse.

The Congress's Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's now-expunged remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse reflect the "heart of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP" and that he does not want to "waste time" by demanding action against her.

"Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Rahul Gandhi tweeted today.

"What she is saying -- that is the heart of the RSS and BJP. It cannot be hidden. I do not need to waste my time demanding action against that woman," Mr Gandhi told reporters.

Pragya Thakur,a first-time MP from Bhopal, has been removed from the consultative committee of the defence ministry a day after she described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot in parliament. Her comments had sparked outrage, with the opposition in Lok Sabha condemning what it called the "BJP's deplorable hate politics."

"We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in BJP parliamentary party meetings," said BJP's working president JP Nadda.

"Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology," said Mr Nadda.

