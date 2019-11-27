BJP MP Pragya Thakur Calls Nathuram Godse "Patriot" In Lok Sabha

A Raja said that Nathuram Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Mahatma Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2019 18:26 IST
You cannot give example of a deshbhakt, Pragya Thakur said in Rajya Sabha.


New Delhi: 

BJP MP Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" or patriot during a debate in Lok Sabha today, triggering a protest by opposition members.

When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Nathuram Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Pragya Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt."

Nathuram Godse, A Raja said, killed Mahatman Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy.

While the opposition members protested the interruption by Pragya Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down.

Security should be based on threat perception and not because of political reasons, A Raja said and asked the Home Minister to revisit the Bill which seeks to withdraw SGP cover from persons other than Prime Minister.



