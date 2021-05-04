Asaduddin Owaisi Asks PM's Office About Life-Saving Material 'Stuck' Amid Covid

"This is not incompetence, it is complete lack of compassion for fellow citizens," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday asked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to make public the details of how international aid was put to use, particularly the life-saving material "stuck in storage due to bureaucratic drama".

Taking to Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "We received at least 300 tonnes of international aid. PMO India isn't telling us what has happened to it. How much life-saving material is stuck in storage due to bureaucratic drama?"

The finance ministry on Monday informed that no consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators is pending with the Customs authorities.

The ministry's response came after the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators lying with Customs authorities came up in the Delhi High Court.

It was clarified in the court by the government counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom authorities. As the social media has been flooded with the news that 3,000 oxygen concentrators are lying with Customs, the ministry said: "We have again checked".