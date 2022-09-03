Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Conclave Of Village Heads In Gujarat Today

Arvind Kejriwal will attend a conclave of sarpanches or village heads in Gujarat today (File)

Aam Aadmi Party or AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will attend a conclave of sarpanches or village heads at Surendranagar today on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Mr Kejriwal will attend a 'townhall' meeting of sarpanches and 'village computer entrepreneurs' who work in e-Gram centres to deliver services to rural citizens, the AAP said in a statement.

Before wrapping up his Gujarat tour, Mr Kejriwal will visit Surat in the evening to take part in 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal, which has been set up outside the party's office in the Seemada Naka area and named 'AAP Ka Raja'. He is also scheduled to address a press conference at Rajkot.

On Friday, Mr Kejriwal visited Devbhumi Dwarka where he offered prayers at Lord Dwarkadhish temple and addressed a public meeting.

A day earlier, Mr Kejriwal announced yet another "guarantee" to waive crop loans of farmers if the AAP is voted to power in polls due in December this year.

He also promised a 12-hour daytime electricity, Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for crop failure, Narmada water to canal command area, and purchase of crops at the Minimum Support Price.

Arvind Kejriwal had promised various "guarantees" targeting different segments of voters during his multiple visits to Gujarat.



