Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Probe Agency For 6th Time In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a sixth summons from the Enforcement Directorate, sources told NDTV Wednesday evening. Mr Kejriwal has been asked to appear on Monday for questioning in connection with the liquor excise policy case in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal has skipped the five earlier summons, setting up a court battle with the probe agency and raising the prospect of the Aam Aadmi Party boss being the first sitting chief minister to be arrested.

The sixth summons by the ED - investigating money laundering charges - comes a week after a Delhi court directed Mr Kejriwal to appear on Saturday, and explain why he has skipped summons so far.

The AAP, which claims Mr Kejriwal is being targeted by the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election - welcomed the order; party sources told NDTV "we will tell the court how the summons are illegal".

Mr Kejriwal snubbed the fifth summons on February 2. He skipped another on January 31, and three others - on January 19, December 21, and November 2. The AAP leader cited various reasons, apart from the illegality of the ED's notices, including campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh election.

Mr Kejriwal has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation; this was in April. He is not an accused so far. "CBI asked 56 questions (but) everything is fake. Am convinced they don't have a single piece of evidence," he had said.

However, two senior AAP members, including ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been arrested. Mr Sisodia was arrested in February last year and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in October.

The case refers to allegations the AAP government's revamped alcohol sales policy allowed it to receive crores in kickbacks from cartels, and that this money was channelled into funding poll expenses in Goa and other states.

Specifically, both the ED and the CBI have alleged the policy allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who paid bribes for liquor sale licenses.

The AAP has strongly refuted all charges. The Delhi government reported a 27 per cent increase in income from the policy and generated Rs 8,900 crore in revenue. The party has also accused the BJP of manipulating the agency to target it.

