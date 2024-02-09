'Arvind Kejriwal Now Stuck In Quickstand Of Corruption': Minister

Anurag Thakur said Arvind Kejriwal had the habit of levelling false allegations.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the person who had raised this voice against graft was now stuck in the "quicksand of corruption".

Mr Thakur's remarks came after Mr Kejriwal was asked by a Delhi court to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate for skipping summons in an excise policy-linked case.

"How long will Kejriwal escape serious allegations of corruption? Now is the time that he appears before the court," Mr Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader said Mr Kejriwal should speak the truth in court and not resort to levelling false allegations with the intention to grab headlines in the media.

"Those who raised their voice against corruption are now stuck in the quicksand of corruption. Not one, but five notices of the ED have been ignored and now the court had to order him to appear for questioning," Mr Thakur said.

He said Mr Kejriwal had the habit of levelling false allegations and later expressed regret in court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)