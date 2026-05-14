Delhi High Court Hints At Contempt Action Against 'Some' In Liquor Policy Case

The Delhi High Court has hinted it will initiate contempt proceedings against some respondents in the liquor policy case for making "defamatory, vilifying and contemptuous allegations" against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. While Justice Sharma did not name anybody, her remarks were seen as a reference to AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has boycotted the proceedings.

Further orders will be issued by the judge at 5 pm.

Hearing the CBI's plea challenging the discharge of several accused, including Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Justice Sharma said she had initially intended to announce the names of amici curiae who would assist the court after some respondents chose not to participate in the proceedings.

"Today I was to announce the names of amicus. I had made efforts and some seniors also accepted. In the meantime, it has come to my notice that extremely defamatory content has been posted against me by some respondents," the judge said.

Justice Sharma stressed she could not remain silent and indicated that contempt action would be initiated.

"I cannot stay silent. I will pass a detailed order at 5 pm," she said.

Kejriwal had sought the judge's recusal on the grounds that she had taken part in events linked to the RSS, but she refused to do so, asserting that there was no material to substantiate claims of bias.

"If I recused myself today, I would be abandoning my duty. Arvind Kejriwal has said so many times while arguing that he is not doubting my integrity, but he has doubts in his mind. Such illusions in the mind of Kejriwal cannot be ground for recusal," Justice Sharma had said.

The former Delhi chief minister had then declared he would not appear before the judge.

The hearings in her court, the AAP chief said, do not "satisfy the fundamental principle that 'justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done'.

"My participation in these proceedings, either myself or through counsel, will not achieve anything meaningful," Kejriwal had said.

(With inputs from IANS)