Arunachal Pradesh Scraps 80:20 Job Quota Rule In Government Recruitment

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved uniform eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to all services and posts in the state after scrapping the 80:20 reservation arrangement.

The moves comes after the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the High Power Committee (HPC) on recruitment eligibility criteria.

The 80:20 arrangement, introduced in Arunachal Pradesh in 1991, meant that 80% of state government posts were reserved for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) candidates, while the remaining 20% were kept open to other eligible candidates.

The system was intended to give preference to the state's indigenous tribal population in government employment. The Cabinet has now scrapped this arrangement and replaced it with uniform eligibility criteria for direct recruitment, including APST and Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) requirements, as well as proficiency in at least one indigenous tribal language.

"A candidate must posses three mandatory condition for selection in the state government jobs. Must possess a valid Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), hold Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) status, and demonstrate proficiency in at least one Indigenous Tribal Language of Arunachal Pradesh from the notified list," said an official.

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has also directed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to incorporate the new eligibility clauses in future recruitment advertisements and rules.

A post-joining language test mechanism will also form part of the recruitment framework.

The provisions will take effect immediately and will apply to recruitment rules and service rules covering Group A, B and C posts and their equivalents.

In a post on X, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said, "If you are going to serve the people of Arunachal, you should be able to speak at least one of the dialects of its people. The State Cabinet has approved that proficiency in at least one indigenous language of Arunachal Pradesh, along with ST/PRC eligibility, will be mandatory for direct recruitment to Government services,".

The decision is aimed at strengthening eligibility requirements for government employment in the state and ensuring that candidates meet the prescribed indigenous and local criteria.