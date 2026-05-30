Arunachal Pradesh To Form Panels To Review ST Certificates, Infiltration

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the state government will constitute four committees to examine key issues related to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates, non-APST offspring, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) framework and illegal infiltration.

Taking to X, Khandu said the formation of the committees was agreed upon following discussions with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), community-based organisations (CBOs), the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, government officials and legal experts.

"Formation of FOUR High-Powered Committees has been agreed upon today following discussions with Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), CBOs, AAPSU, ST Bachao Andolan Committee, Government officials and legal experts on the four key demands raised by the ST Bachao Andolan. The committees will examine and recommend measures on re-verification of APST certificates, the non-APST offspring issue, strengthening the ILP framework and review of ILP Guidelines 2026, and illegal infiltration," he said.

Six-Month Timeline For Recommendations

The committees have been asked to submit their recommendations within six months. However, the timeline may be extended depending on field studies and stakeholder consultations.

Khandu also said that the state government will set up a separate department dedicated to the ILP system to strengthen its enforcement and safeguard the rights of indigenous tribal communities.

Move Follows Sustained Demands

The decision comes after a series of consultations between the state government and various stakeholders, including an eight-hour meeting chaired by Khandu on May 27 and another consultative session held at the civil secretariat on Friday.

The move follows sustained demands from indigenous groups for stronger implementation of the ILP regime and resolution of long-pending concerns related to tribal identity, demographic changes and the status of different communities in the state.