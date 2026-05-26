'Scared' Arunachal Man Sought Cop's Help, Then Found Dead Near Cemetery

A tragic incident involving a resident of Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district has sparked concern and grief among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, while also raising questions over the authorities.

Kamlo Mophuk (51) had boarded a train from Tinsukia on May 16 to travel to Bengaluru to meet his daughters. According to his family members, during the journey on May 18, Mophuk was allegedly attacked and severely assaulted by unidentified persons inside the train. Fearing for his life, he reportedly got down at Ongole Railway Station and attempted to seek help from the Railway Police.

However, it is alleged that no proper assistance or immediate response was provided to him.

He later approached the local police station as well, but reportedly received little cooperation.

Mophuk contacted his daughter, Ngona Mophuk, and informed her that some unknown persons were allegedly following him and that he was scared. He also mentioned that his mobile phone battery was running low. Later that night, around 11 PM, he spoke to his wife.

His final conversation with his daughter reportedly took place the following morning at around 8 AM, after which his phone was switched off and remained unreachable.

Deeply worried, his daughters, who reside in Bengaluru, began searching for their father from May 19 to 24. Initially, the family allegedly faced negligence and a lack of urgency from the concerned authorities while seeking assistance. It was only after the intervention of Minister Wangki Lowang, who contacted the concerned authorities, that the police and forest officials intensified the search operation.

Sources said Mophuk's body was recovered near a cemetery after tracing the mobile phone location. Shockingly, although the body was reportedly found on May 21, the information was allegedly communicated to the family only on May 23, leading to further anguish and criticism over the handling of the case by the local administration.

Family members and well-wishers expressed grief and disappointment, stating that had the authorities shown greater sensitivity, patience, and timely cooperation from the beginning, the tragic outcome might have been prevented.

Tony Mophuk, on behalf of the bereaved family, expressed sincere appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Minister Wangki Lowang for his prompt initiative and timely action. He also conveyed deep thanks to Wanglam Sawin, MLA of Khonsa, for his "kindness and generous financial assistance" extended to the family.