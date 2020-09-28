Arrest Anurag Kashyap Over Rape Charge Or Face Protests: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale said his party will provide protection to the actress

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale today warned that his party RPI (A) will stage a protest if the police does not arrest filmmaker Anurag Kashyap within a week in connection with rape charges levelled against him by an actress.

Ramdas Athawale, who met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with the actress in Mumbai, told reporters he will write to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking protection for her.

Mumbai Police will be responsible if anything wrong happens to the actress, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will also write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue and added that his party, too, will give protection to the actress.

"I have seen the police taking immediate action and catch accused in cases of atrocities against women. But Anurag Kashyap has not been caught yet. I have instructed the police to ensure no injustice is meted out to her," Mr Athawale said after meeting Vishwas Nangare Patil.

"My party will also give her protection. The RPI(A) will stage a protest if Anurag Kashyap is not arrested in seven days," he warned.

The rape case against Anurag Kashyap was lodged last week. However, the 48-year-old filmmaker has denied all charges.