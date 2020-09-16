Army Soldier Killed In J&K Due To Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Army Soldier Killed In J&K Due To Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan

"Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated soldier," read a press release from the Defence Wing

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir):

Soldier Aneesh Thomas lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector.  

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A press release from the Defence Wing read, "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naik Aneesh Thomas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries."

Soldier Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, it said.

Comments
Aneesh Thomasarmy soldier killedPakistan Firing

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india