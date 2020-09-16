Kerala Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Army Soldier In Pak Firing

Aneesh Thomas is survived by a wife and a six-year-old daughter.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of soldier Aneesh Thomas, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops using heavy fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala expressed grief over the death of the soldier and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

A statement from Chief Minister's office said Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Aneesh Thomas, 36, a native of Alumuk in Kollam district.

Aneesh Thomas was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Officials said his remains will be brought to Kerala on Thursday.

Aneesh Thomas is survived by a wife and a six-year-old daughter.