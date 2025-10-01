Advertisement

Pak Says It Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Surface-To-Surface Missile

The Fatah-4 surface-to-surface missile has a range of 750 kilometers (470 miles) and is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation systems, the military said in a statement. It did not specify where the missile was fired.

The Fatah-4 surface-to-surface missile has a range of 750 kilometers (470 miles).
  • Pakistan's army test-fired the Fatah-4 long-range cruise missile on Tuesday
  • The Fatah-4 missile has a range of 750 kilometres and advanced navigation systems
  • The missile can evade air defences using terrain-hugging flight and strikes precisely
Islamabad:

Pakistan's army said Tuesday it successfully test-fired a long-range cruise missile that is aimed at strengthening the country's conventional missile arsenal.

The Fatah-4 surface-to-surface missile has a range of 750 kilometers (470 miles) and is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation systems, the military said in a statement. It did not specify where the missile was fired.

The military described the weapon as capable of evading enemy air defenses through terrain-hugging flight and striking targets with high precision. It said the missile will "enhance the reach, lethality and survivability" of its conventional missile systems.

Pakistan's military often test-fires home-developed cruise missiles and weapons in an effort to showcase its ability to counter any threat from neighboring India.

The two South Asian nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars against each other since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947, and they often conduct test-launches of revised versions of their missiles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan, Pakistan Fatah-4 Missile, Pakistan Test Fires Missile
