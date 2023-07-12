Army Foils J&K Infiltration Bid, Seizes Arms From Killed Terrorist

The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (Representational)

The Indian Army, in a massive search operation lasting two days and two nights, recovered the body of a terrorist along with "weapon and warlike stores" in the Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official statement said.

"Alert troops of the Indian Army on the night of July 10 foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Naushera Sector over two nights in a deliberate and massive operation," the statement read.

"On July 10, at midnight, alert ambushes of the Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control in Naushera observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side," it added.

The statement said that the Indian Army recovered weapons and warlike stores after killing a terrorist.

"In a deliberate and massive search operation lasting over two days and two nights, in an area which is heavily mined, in inclement weather conditions, the body of one terrorist who was neutralized, has been recovered with weapon and warlike stores. During further search operations into the jungle blood trail, drag marks on ground were observed leading towards the Line of Control. Possibly, the other injured terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the Line of Control."

"Major warlike stores recovered, include one AK 47 rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, one 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance," it added.