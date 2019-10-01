Army Expedites Soldier's Early Retirement For His Higher Studies In Italy

Sepoy Atul Kumar (centre) was commissioned into the Grenadiers Regiment in 2017.

The Army expedited the early retirement of a sepoy to allow him to pursue an integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics at an Italian university, sources said on Monday.

Atul Kumar, a grenadier in the Indian Army and a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, studied in the town till second year in college. He then joined the Army as a sepoy being from a financially weak background, they said.

"He pursued his passion for studies and completed his graduation while being in service. His unit assisted and guided him in his coaching," a source said.

Sepoy Atul Kumar was commissioned into the Grenadiers Regiment in 2017.

His application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said.

Many had taken to Twitter to praise the Army to allow the soldier to pursue higher studies.

"A grenadier and now on the way to be a scholar!! What a rare feat for our braveheart who has been selected to study in an Italian university. Congratulations & best wishes to Grenadier Atul Kumar..!! Special Thank You to @adgpi for nurturing such talent," Roshani, a user tweeted.

"The scholar soldier," tweeted Ankur Sharma, another user.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.